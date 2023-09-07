Jawan mania: Top 10 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer in theatres

Planning to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer this weekend? This is for you.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan in uniform

Watching Shah Rukh Khan being a man in uniform is worth it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Is he the villain?

The trailer of Jawan showcased Shah Rukh Khan as the villain, but is he?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The dual role

Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role in the film and it is a treat!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's looks

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan is seen almost in six different looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action packed

Shah Rukh Khan's film is for all those who love action dramas. It has some crazy action sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Massy entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's movie has entertainment written all over it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thrilling plot

Jawan is filled with twists and turns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beautiful Nayanthara

It is Nayanthara's Bollywood debut and it is a must watch for her fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cameos

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have interesting cameos to play.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The backstory

Jawan switches between two time lines making it an interesting watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The villain

Vijay Sethupathi as a villain is a perfect match to Shah Rukh Khan's hero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Add to the celebration

Jawan is being celebrated by everyone and so should you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Will Jawan beat Atlee's highest grosser film Bigil?

 

 Find Out More