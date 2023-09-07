Jawan mania: Top 10 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer in theatres

Planning to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer this weekend? This is for you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Watching Shah Rukh Khan being a man in uniform is worth it.
The trailer of Jawan showcased Shah Rukh Khan as the villain, but is he?
Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role in the film and it is a treat!
In the film, Shah Rukh Khan is seen almost in six different looks.
Shah Rukh Khan's film is for all those who love action dramas. It has some crazy action sequences.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie has entertainment written all over it.
Jawan is filled with twists and turns.
It is Nayanthara's Bollywood debut and it is a must watch for her fans.
Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have interesting cameos to play.
Jawan switches between two time lines making it an interesting watch.
Vijay Sethupathi as a villain is a perfect match to Shah Rukh Khan's hero.
Jawan is being celebrated by everyone and so should you.
