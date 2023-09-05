Jawan: Meet Shah Rukh Khan's onscreen mother from the film

Jawan: TV actress Ridhi Dogra will leave fans shocked and impressed with her unexpected role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Ridhi Dogra, a well-known TV actress, is going to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan.
She will be seen alongside SRK in his most-anticipated film Jawan, which releases on September 7.
The surprising thing is that Ridhi will play Shah Rukh's mother in the film.
Ridhi, who is only 38 years old, will be appearing as the mother of 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan.
She was born on September 22, 1984, in Delhi, and completed her schooling at Apeejay School.
Later, she graduated with honors in psychology from Kamla Nehru College.
Before TV, she was a dancer at an institute and then started her career as an actress.
Ridhi was seen in TV shows like Nach Baliye 6, Savitri, Diya aur Bati Hum, and Wo Apna Sa, as well as in the web series The Married Women.
Ridhi was married to TV actor Rajesh Bapat in 2011 but later divorced in 2019.
Ridhi's uncle was well-known BJP politician Arun Jaitley. It means she comes from a very strong background.
SRK has been impressed by her performance and wishes to work with her again.
SRK also said that next time, they would work on something that will be age appropriate, unlike in Jawan. Source: Bollywoodlife.com
