Jawan: Meet Shah Rukh Khan's onscreen mother from the film

Jawan: TV actress Ridhi Dogra will leave fans shocked and impressed with her unexpected role.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Jawan highlight

Ridhi Dogra, a well-known TV actress, is going to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK’s heroine

She will be seen alongside SRK in his most-anticipated film Jawan, which releases on September 7.

Quirky role

The surprising thing is that Ridhi will play Shah Rukh's mother in the film.

Age gap

Ridhi, who is only 38 years old, will be appearing as the mother of 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan.

Schooling

She was born on September 22, 1984, in Delhi, and completed her schooling at Apeejay School.

Graduation

Later, she graduated with honors in psychology from Kamla Nehru College.

Dancer

Before TV, she was a dancer at an institute and then started her career as an actress.

TV shows

Ridhi was seen in TV shows like Nach Baliye 6, Savitri, Diya aur Bati Hum, and Wo Apna Sa, as well as in the web series The Married Women.

Married life

Ridhi was married to TV actor Rajesh Bapat in 2011 but later divorced in 2019.

Family Background

Ridhi's uncle was well-known BJP politician Arun Jaitley. It means she comes from a very strong background.

SRK’s wish list

SRK has been impressed by her performance and wishes to work with her again.

Age appropriate

SRK also said that next time, they would work on something that will be age appropriate, unlike in Jawan.

