Jawan: Most interesting facts to know about Shah Rukh Khan's film

Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller film Jawan has now become a blockbuster. Here are a few interesting things to know.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Did you know these unknown facts about Jawan?

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is winning hearts across the globe. A look at some interesting stuff about SRK's film.

Sanki

SRK's Jawan was initially titled as Sanki.

Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone

Actresses Deepa Venkat and Raveena Ravi dubbed for these divas in Tamil and Telugu versions.

Rana Daggubati

He was offered the role of Kaalie which he declined due to his health issues.

Priyamani and Ashlesha Thakur

The two stars previously played mother-daughter in The Family Man.

SRK's character Vikram Rathore

SRK shares the same name as Akshay Kumar's from his movie, Rowdy Rathore.

Swades

Ridhi's name Kaveri amma is also a foster mother to SRK's character in Swades.

SRK's double role

This is eight movie where he plays the double role after English Babu Desi Mem, Duplicate, Paheli, Don, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One and Fan.

Jawan writer

Sumit Arora has also written dialogues for Stree, 83, The Family Man and more.

SRK plays a cop

SRK played the role of a cop only for the second time on-screen. First time being in 2001 film One 2 Ka 4.

