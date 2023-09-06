Jawan movie review: Tweet calling film 'torture', 'worse' goes viral, but should you believe it?

Jawan movie review: A tweet saying Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer is a bad film is going viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
A handful of people have watched Jawan and are sharing reviews of the same online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Umair Sandhu, a tweet from Bollywood Ki News is going viral calling the SRK starrer the worst film of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was watched by a censor board in Singapore and called unbearable. They gave it 1 star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KRK shared the tweet and asked if it is really bad despite having a south flavour. He expressed his surprise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KRK also highlighted another tweet by a London reviewer who called it a pain in the ass and a crap South masala film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Is the review reliable, we cannot really say. Previously too, there have been reviews.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We urge the readers to not make a decision to watch Jawan solely based on these reviews.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's a lot of buzz around Jawan. The movie is making records with advance bookings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per early trend reports, Jawan might take a historic start of Rs 60-70 crores on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While the team of Jawan are not extensively promoting the movie, SRK's fans are.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is the first Pan-India movie for SRK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
