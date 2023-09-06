Jawan movie review: Tweet calling film 'torture', 'worse' goes viral, but should you believe it?

Jawan movie review: A tweet saying Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer is a bad film is going viral.

Shivani Pawaskar

Sep 06, 2023

Jawan reviews 

A handful of people have watched Jawan and are sharing reviews of the same online. 

Jawan new movie review 

After Umair Sandhu, a tweet from Bollywood Ki News is going viral calling the SRK starrer the worst film of 2023.

Jawan is a bad film? 

The movie was watched by a censor board in Singapore and called unbearable. They gave it 1 star.   

KRK highlights 

KRK shared the tweet and asked if it is really bad despite having a south flavour. He expressed his surprise. 

Another one 

KRK also highlighted another tweet by a London reviewer who called it a pain in the ass and a crap South masala film.  

1 stars? 

Is the review reliable, we cannot really say. Previously too, there have been reviews. 

Caution 

We urge the readers to not make a decision to watch Jawan solely based on these reviews.  

Jawan hype 

There's a lot of buzz around Jawan. The movie is making records with advance bookings. 

Jawan box office prediction day 1 

As per early trend reports, Jawan might take a historic start of Rs 60-70 crores on its opening day. 

Jawan promotions

While the team of Jawan are not extensively promoting the movie, SRK's fans are. 

Pan-India movie 

Jawan is the first Pan-India movie for SRK. 

