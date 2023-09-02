Jawan: Nayanthara to Allu Arjun; South Indian stars who are Shah Rukh Khan fans

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan enjoys huge stardom across the globe, take a look at his admirers in south film industry.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

King Khan’s fans

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan has a lot of admirers in the South Indian industry.

Nayanthara

The Jawan actress is elated that her first in Bollywood film is with her favourite Shah Rukh Khan.

Atlee

The Jawan director admires him and calls SRK a father figure.

Vijay Sethupathi

Jawan villain Vijay Sethupathi is stunned by SRK’s simplicity.

Prabhas

The Saalar star admits that Shah Rukh Khan is his inspiration.

Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 star loves Shah Rukh Khan and is inspired by him.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sam loves SRK and calls him an incredible human being.

Vijay Deverakonda

Kushi actor Vijay owes his acting career to the Jawan star.

Jawan fever grips the South

The highest tickets for Jawan have been sold out in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan is an emotion.

SRK’s favourites in South

Jawan Star is a fan of Chiyaan Vikram and Vijay Sethupati.

