Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's deleted scenes, extended songs to be included?

Jawan is still ruling hearts in theatres but there's already buzz about Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more celebs starrer releasing on OTT.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Jawan new movie 

The film has surpassed and opened Rs 600 crore box office in India, the first kind. And now, the movie is all set for digital premiere. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan on digital 

If reports are anything to go by, Jawan might be released on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan OTT deal 

SRK and Nayanthara starrer movie has been sold at a whopping amount of Rs 250 crores, as per reports. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan deleted scene 

Whenever Jawan releases on OTT, the web version of Atlee movie might get some deleted scenes featuring Nayanthara and SRK. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Limited screen space

Fans complained about Nayanthara and Shah Rukh having lesser screen space in the movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara upset? 

It was also reported that Nayanthara is unhappy with the treatment of Jawan. The actress's role was allegedly chopped off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepu and SRK 

If deleted scenes are going to be included, we wonder if it will also have Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's scenes, if there are any. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extended songs 

Jawan songs were wrapped up quickly during the theatrical release. The film's OTT version might have the full version of the songs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Visual experience 

While watching Jawan on the big screen is a treat for all cinemagoers, watching the extended version on OTT would be an equally thrilling experience. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's mass

SRK has hit it out of the park with his massy-action avatar. Fans are so loving it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan OTT release date 

As per media reports, the Atlee movie might be released by October end. We cannot wait for an official confirmation of the same. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

