Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's deleted scenes, extended songs to be included?

Jawan is still ruling hearts in theatres but there's already buzz about Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more celebs starrer releasing on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
The film has surpassed and opened Rs 600 crore box office in India, the first kind. And now, the movie is all set for digital premiere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Jawan might be released on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK and Nayanthara starrer movie has been sold at a whopping amount of Rs 250 crores, as per reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Whenever Jawan releases on OTT, the web version of Atlee movie might get some deleted scenes featuring Nayanthara and SRK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans complained about Nayanthara and Shah Rukh having lesser screen space in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was also reported that Nayanthara is unhappy with the treatment of Jawan. The actress's role was allegedly chopped off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If deleted scenes are going to be included, we wonder if it will also have Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's scenes, if there are any.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan songs were wrapped up quickly during the theatrical release. The film's OTT version might have the full version of the songs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While watching Jawan on the big screen is a treat for all cinemagoers, watching the extended version on OTT would be an equally thrilling experience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK has hit it out of the park with his massy-action avatar. Fans are so loving it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per media reports, the Atlee movie might be released by October end. We cannot wait for an official confirmation of the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
