Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara starrer to get premiere date soon?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most successful films of the year. Will we get an OTT date soon?
Buzz is that the digital premiere rights of Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan will release on Netflix.
The Shah Rukh Khan starrer massy movie lived up to its hype in cinemas. And now, it is all set to conquer the digital world.
King Khan is going to celebrate his birthday soon. It is extra special as he delivered two of the biggest hits of the year.
At the global box office, Jawan earned Rs 1150 crores.
Vijay Sethupathi's new movie made Rs 590 crores in Hindi alone.
The Nayanthara movie earned Rs 60 crores in Tamil and Telugu versions alone, making it one of the most successful ones.
Netflix has been putting a countdown to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday for a couple of days.
A media report in 123Telugu.com suggests the OTT portal might announce Jawan's theatrical release on Badshah's birthday.
If reports are anything to go by, Netflix might drop an announcement anytime soon.
Jawan has broken several records at the box office.
Director Atlee did admit Jawan 2 can be done but he is currently savouring the sweet success of Jawan.
