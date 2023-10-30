Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara starrer to get premiere date soon?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most successful films of the year. Will we get an OTT date soon?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Jawan on OTT 

Buzz is that the digital premiere rights of Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan will release on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hype around Jawan 

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer massy movie lived up to its hype in cinemas. And now, it is all set to conquer the digital world. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday 

King Khan is going to celebrate his birthday soon. It is extra special as he delivered two of the biggest hits of the year. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office worldwide 

At the global box office, Jawan earned Rs 1150 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office 

Vijay Sethupathi's new movie made Rs 590 crores in Hindi alone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office (South)

The Nayanthara movie earned Rs 60 crores in Tamil and Telugu versions alone, making it one of the most successful ones. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK special 

Netflix has been putting a countdown to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday for a couple of days. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan OTT announcement soon? 

A media report in 123Telugu.com suggests the OTT portal might announce Jawan's theatrical release on Badshah's birthday. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big day for SRKians 

If reports are anything to go by, Netflix might drop an announcement anytime soon. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan box office performance  

Jawan has broken several records at the box office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan 2 in making 

Director Atlee did admit Jawan 2 can be done but he is currently savouring the sweet success of Jawan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Excited for Jawan on OTT  

 Share your excitement levels with us by resharing this web story on social media. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Malayalam movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More