Jawan Overseas Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan actioner hits one milestone after another globally; here is a complete round-up

Jawan Overseas Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee movie breaks global box office records of top grossing Hindi and South Indian films at breakneck speed

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Jawan Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made Rs 883.68 crore worldwide

Jawan Indian Box Office

In India, the nett collection is Rs 444.69 crores

Jawan Overseas

SRK is the biggest Indian star overseas and Jawan collections are proof

Jawan Rocks UAE

Jawan has made USD 11.5 million in the UAE. It has surpassed Baahubali 2, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

SRK's records

This is the third film of SRK in the Top 10 grossers of UAE list

Jawan in US and Canada

It has done well in the US and Canada belt too. It is on fifth place

Pathaan ahead of Jawan

With USD 17.9 million Pathaan is ahead. But Jawan has made USD 12.10 million in 12 days only

Jawan exceeds estimates

Trade expert Nishit Shaw who shared figures said Jawan has exceeded Comscore expectations

Jawan in Europe

Like Pathaan, it is hit in Germany and France as well

Oscars 2024 for Jawan

Atlee said he would like to send Jawan for Oscars 2024 and would discuss it with SRK

Jawan's terrific weekend

The movie did superb business on the weekend making Rs 30 crores plus on both days

