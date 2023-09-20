Jawan Overseas Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan actioner hits one milestone after another globally; here is a complete round-up

Jawan Overseas Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee movie breaks global box office records of top grossing Hindi and South Indian films at breakneck speedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made Rs 883.68 crore worldwideSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In India, the nett collection is Rs 444.69 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK is the biggest Indian star overseas and Jawan collections are proofSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan has made USD 11.5 million in the UAE. It has surpassed Baahubali 2, RRR, Bajrangi BhaijaanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the third film of SRK in the Top 10 grossers of UAE listSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It has done well in the US and Canada belt too. It is on fifth placeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
With USD 17.9 million Pathaan is ahead. But Jawan has made USD 12.10 million in 12 days onlySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Trade expert Nishit Shaw who shared figures said Jawan has exceeded Comscore expectationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Like Pathaan, it is hit in Germany and France as wellSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee said he would like to send Jawan for Oscars 2024 and would discuss it with SRKSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie did superb business on the weekend making Rs 30 crores plus on both daysSource: Bollywoodlife.com
