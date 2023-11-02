Jawan, Pathaan and more Top 9 Shah Rukh Khan films to watch on OTT to celebrate King Khan's birthday
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Netflix has released the extended version of Jawan for fans to watch.
Pathaan is available on Amazon Prime Video. Watch it to get your minds blown with King Khan performing high-octane stunts.
Shah Rukh Khan as psychologist Jehangir Khan will win your hearts in Dear Zindagi. It is on Netflix.
Swades on Netflix will fill your hearts with patriotism. Mohan Bhargav is one of the best characters played by Shah Rukh Khan.
Chak De! India is on Amazon Prime Video. The film sees SRK as a coach of Indian women's national hockey team.
'Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai' but you can watch this Don on Netflix.
Devdas on JioCinema sees Shah Rukh Khan at his finest. The story s od a lover boy who turns alcoholic as he is unable to marry his Paro.
How can SRK's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge be missed on his birthday? The longest-running Bollywood film is on Amazon Prime Video.
Love Shah Rukh Khan in gangster roles? Watch Raees on Netflix.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan is among the most loved Shah Rukh Khan films. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Kal Ho Naa Ho is an emotional ride. Shah Rukh Khan as Aman Mathur will touch your hearts with his charm. It is on Netflix.
What to see SRK in a character with grey shades? Watch Baazigaar on Amazon Prime Video.
