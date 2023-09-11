Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more: Check out the list of Top 10 highest opening weekend grossers

Here's a list of Hindi films that made enjoyed a fabulous opening weekend at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has broken box office records. The film that released on Thursday is said to have made approximately Rs 287 crore by the end of first weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan held the top spot as it reportedly made Rs 280.75 crore over its opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2: Chapter 2

As per a report in Zee Business, Yash's film's opening weekend collection was Rs 193.99 crore

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan

Salman Khan's film is now fourth on the list with an opening weekend collection of Rs 180.36.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War

The opening weekend collection of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's movie was Rs 166.25 crore approx.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharat

Salman Khan's film did the opening weekend collection of Rs 150.10 crore approx.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film's opening weekend collection was Rs 134.88 crore approx.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The opening weekend collection of this family entertainer was Rs 129.77 crore approx.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Prabhas' film did the opening weekend collection of Rs 128 crore approx.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan's movie did an opening weekend collection of Rs 123 crore approx.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's movie reportedly made Rs 120.75 crore by the end of opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju

Reportedly, Sanju's opening weekend collection was Rs 120.06 crore approx.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan to Jailer, Top 10 movies to watch in theatres and OTT if India vs Pakistan match gets cancelled today

 

 Find Out More