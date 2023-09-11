Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more: Check out the list of Top 10 highest opening weekend grossers

Here's a list of Hindi films that made enjoyed a fabulous opening weekend at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's new movie has broken box office records. The film that released on Thursday is said to have made approximately Rs 287 crore by the end of first weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan held the top spot as it reportedly made Rs 280.75 crore over its opening weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in Zee Business, Yash's film's opening weekend collection was Rs 193.99 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's film is now fourth on the list with an opening weekend collection of Rs 180.36.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The opening weekend collection of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's movie was Rs 166.25 crore approx.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's film did the opening weekend collection of Rs 150.10 crore approx.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film's opening weekend collection was Rs 134.88 crore approx.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The opening weekend collection of this family entertainer was Rs 129.77 crore approx.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' film did the opening weekend collection of Rs 128 crore approx.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's movie did an opening weekend collection of Rs 123 crore approx.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's movie reportedly made Rs 120.75 crore by the end of opening weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Sanju's opening weekend collection was Rs 120.06 crore approx.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
