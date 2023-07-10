Jawan prevue drops major hints on what to expect from Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is a highly anticipated movie of the year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ahead of the release makers dropped a prevue that gives a sneak peek in the much-awaited movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan is a high-octane action thriller

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK unmasked his intense and fierce look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan is a vigilante and takes help from a group of girls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are in for some high dose of action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Audience will be treated with Deepika Padukone’s action in a special appearance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He turns a villain as a hero to fulfill the promise made to his mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The superstar will be seen in a bald look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie will also see Sanya Malhotra and Priyamni.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar and will hit theaters on 7th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com