Jawan prevue drops major hints on what to expect from Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is a highly anticipated movie of the year.
Ahead of the release makers dropped a prevue that gives a sneak peek in the much-awaited movie.
Jawan is a high-octane action thriller
SRK unmasked his intense and fierce look.
Shah Rukh Khan is a vigilante and takes help from a group of girls.
Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are in for some high dose of action.
Audience will be treated with Deepika Padukone’s action in a special appearance.
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role.
He turns a villain as a hero to fulfill the promise made to his mother.
The superstar will be seen in a bald look.
The movie will also see Sanya Malhotra and Priyamni.
Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar and will hit theaters on 7th September.
