Not Jawan or Salaar, this film fetches the highest price for OTT release

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

KGF: Chapter 2

Prabhas starrer KGF 2 struck the most expensive deal on OTT. The film's digital rights were sold to Amazon Prime Video at Rs 320 crore.

Jawan

Netflix bought Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s rights for Rs 250 crore.

Salaar

Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar has been reportedly sold to Netflix for Rs 162 crore.

Dunki

Jio Cinema has bought the digital rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s most awaited movie Dunki for Rs 155 crore.

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer has been sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 100 crore.

Pathaan

Pathaan’s OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video closed at Rs 100 crore.

Laxmii

Akshay Kumar’s movie was sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 125 crore.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Ajay Devgn’s film made Rs 110 crore as digital rights were sold to Disney+ Hotstar.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s film was reportedly sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 80 crore.

Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s film Sadak 2 struck an OTT deal of Rs 70 crore with Disney+ Hotstar.

