Not Jawan or Salaar, this film fetches the highest price for OTT release

Check out whopping OTT deals of Indian moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
Prabhas starrer KGF 2 struck the most expensive deal on OTT. The film's digital rights were sold to Amazon Prime Video at Rs 320 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix bought Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s rights for Rs 250 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar has been reportedly sold to Netflix for Rs 162 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jio Cinema has bought the digital rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s most awaited movie Dunki for Rs 155 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer has been sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan’s OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video closed at Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s movie was sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 125 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s film made Rs 110 crore as digital rights were sold to Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s film was reportedly sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 80 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s film Sadak 2 struck an OTT deal of Rs 70 crore with Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
