Jawan, Salaar, The Vaccine War and more big releases in theatres in September 2023

Upcoming new movies set for a theatrical release in the 9th month of this year.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Jawan

The highly awaited Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan will hit theaters on 7th September 2023

Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi released on 1st September 2023

The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar will open in cinemas on 22nd September.

The Nun 2

The Nun 2 will release on the same date as Jawan on 7th September.

Salaar

Prabhas starrer Salaar is set to release in theaters on 28 September 2023.

The Equaliser 3

The Equaliser 3 was released in cinemas on 1st September 2023

The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War will release in theaters on 28th September 2023.

Sukhee

Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty and Kusha Kapila will release on 22nd September.

Expend4bles

Expend4bles will release in cinemas on 22nd September.

The Creator

The Creator is scheduled to release on 29th September.

