Jawan, Salaar, The Vaccine War and more big releases in theatres in September 2023

Upcoming new movies set for a theatrical release in the 9th month of this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
The highly awaited Shah Rukh Khan movie Jawan will hit theaters on 7th September 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi released on 1st September 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar will open in cinemas on 22nd September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Nun 2 will release on the same date as Jawan on 7th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer Salaar is set to release in theaters on 28 September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Equaliser 3 was released in cinemas on 1st September 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War will release in theaters on 28th September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty and Kusha Kapila will release on 22nd September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Expend4bles will release in cinemas on 22nd September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Creator is scheduled to release on 29th September.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
