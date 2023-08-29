Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara set screens ablaze; 5 South Indian beauties with whom King Khan makes a dream pair

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara look amazing together in the song Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Here are five other South Indian actresses with whom he looks great

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are scorching hot

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara look amazing in Ramaiya Vastavaiya song

Fans go Uff on SRK-Nayan

Social media cannot get over Nayanthara's beauty

SRK-Nayan burn the floor

After Kajol and Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara is his perfect heroine

Nayanthara over Kajol

Many of them declared that Nayanthara looks better with him than Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone

The other South Indian actress with whom SRK looks dreamy is Deepika

Pathaan duo

They have worked in four blockbuster films and fans adore the jodi

Devdas couple

SRK and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made fans swoon with their chemistry

Unforgettable romance

Who can forget them in songs like Morey Piya and Bairi Piyaa?

Shah Rukh Khan-Priyamani

They were so cute together in Chennai Express singing 1,2,3,4

Mohabbatein

SRK and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were dreamy romantics in the YRF film

Sridevi

The two worked in the movie Army where he had a cameo

Jawan mania

The sizzling chemistry of Nayanthara and SRK has made fans more excited than ever!

Thanks For Reading!

