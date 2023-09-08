Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore, Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa and more Bollywood characters we adore

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore, Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa and more Bollywood characters who have made a permanent place for themselves in our hearts

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Jawan's Vikram Rathore

Shah Rukh Khan has made VR a rage. The swag, charisma has left women drooling

RARKPK's Rocky Randhawa

Many girls are praying that they find their own Rocky after Ranveer Singh's endearing performance

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan nailed the role of Pawan Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi to perfection

Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai

The beauty, angst and agony of Baijrao Mastani's Kashi was made immortal on screen

Salman Khan as Prem

The Prem of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and other films have own fandoms

Annu Kapoor as Baldev Chaddha

Vicky Donor's Baldev Chaddha is one character no fan will ever forget

Ranbir Kapoor as Bunny

Ranbir Kapoor owned Kabir/Bunny from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Kangana Ranaut as Rani

The actress gave a masterclass performance in Queen

Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar

Drishyam's Vijay Salgaoncar never fails to amaze with his genius

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Poo/Geet

The actress has two characters which are almost legendary

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Faisal

Gangs Of Wasseypur is a cult movie with absolutely iconic characters

Sushmita Sen as Ms Chandni

Main Hoon Na gave us the perfect crush-worthy teacher with Ms Chandni

