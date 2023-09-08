Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan breaks his 19-year-old record, achieves this feat after Swades

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan becomes highest rated movie of his career, check top 10Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan breaks his own record of 19 years set by Swades as highest rated movie on IMDb.
Jawan became highest rated movie of SRK's career after 2004 released Swades.
Action extravaganza Jawan released on 7th September has been rated 8.4 on IMDb.
Swades slipped to second position as it is rated 8.2.
Chak De India about the coach of the women's hockey team has a rating of 8.1.
SRK and Kajol's iconic romance drama has been rated 8 on IMDb.
This critically acclaimed movie has been rated 7.9.
Kal Ho Naa Ho has a rating of 7.9 as on IMDb.
Shah Rukh Khan plays a pivotal role in this Kamal Haasan movie which is rated 7.9.
This iconic love story starring SRK and Preity Zinta has received a rating of 7.8.
Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa received a rating of 7.6 on IMDb.
Shah Rukh Khan a psycho lover in Darr which is rated 7.6.
This thriller drama has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb.
