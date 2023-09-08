Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan breaks his 19-year-old record, achieves this feat after Swades

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan becomes highest rated movie of his career, check top 10

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan breaks 19 years old record

Shah Rukh Khan breaks his own record of 19 years set by Swades as highest rated movie on IMDb.

Shah Rukh Khan’s highest rated movie

Jawan became highest rated movie of SRK’s career after 2004 released Swades.

Jawan

Action extravaganza Jawan released on 7th September has been rated 8.4 on IMDb.

Swades

Swades slipped to second position as it is rated 8.2.

Chak De! India

Chak De India about the coach of the women's hockey team has a rating of 8.1.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

SRK and Kajol’s iconic romance drama has been rated 8 on IMDb.

My Name Is Khan

This critically acclaimed movie has been rated 7.9.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho has a rating of 7.9 as on IMDb.

Hey Ram

Shah Rukh Khan plays a pivotal role in this Kamal Haasan movie which is rated 7.9.

Veer Zaara

This iconic love story starring SRK and Preity Zinta has received a rating of 7.8.

Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa

Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa received a rating of 7.6 on IMDb.

Darr

Shah Rukh Khan a psycho lover in Darr which is rated 7.6.

Baazigar

This thriller drama has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb.

