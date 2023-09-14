Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan movie is full of analogies, feel fans; check surprising references

Jawan movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and more is full of in-your-face movie references? How many did you catch?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
A Reddit thread called Easter Eggs or analogies of Jawan is going viral in BollyBlindsNGossip.
Deepika Padukone is called Aishwarya in the movie. As per the Reddit user Majestic_District_51 claims Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first offered the role.
Vijay Sethupathi has red pills and blue pills that he uses for himself and for his enemies. What a reference to the Matrix movies.
The first dialogue in the Jawan trailer: Ek Tha Raja, ek ke baad ek Jung harta gaya. The movie seems like a reference to SRK's string of failures such as Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Fan, claims a Redditor.
The movie was released around Janmashtami. And SRK's character was born in jail and raised by another mother.
The Reddit user feels the name Vikram Rathore is a reference to Ravi Teja and not Akshay Kumar who originally played the role in Vikramarkudu.
Another Reddit user shared that the dialogue 'Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta' seemed like a reference to his anti-hero films.
One of the fans on Reddit shared that the interval twist is similar to Akki's Rowdy Rathore wherein the same-faced hero comes to save his duplicate.
The metro train sequence, a fan (Brafmgados_31) felt was inspired by Money Heist. Nayanthara played a single mom and in the series, Raquel was shown a single mom.
The scene when Deepika kills the policeman with the help of a pen and her dog dies too was similar to the John Wick scene, shares Practical-walk-2961.
The story narrated by Vijay Sethupathi about the king losing battles is similar to Chanakya wanting to defeat Ghananand.
The dialogue 'All work and no play makes a handsome boy a dull boy,' is an altered reference to the movie The Shining, shared Redditor stroke1050
Every SRKian would know about this Swades reference.
