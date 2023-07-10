Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more star cast fees

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan might have charged more than Rs 100 crore for the film.

According to reports Nayanthara has charged between Rs 8-11 crores for the film.

Vijay Sethupathi was paid Rs 21 crore for the movie.

Sanya Malhotra reportedly is taking Rs 2 crore.

Priyamani is being paid Rs 1 crore.

Sunil Grover has charged Rs 75 lakh reportedly.

Yogi Babu has taken Rs 25 lakh reportedly.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and punch dialogues, Jawan's prevue truly offers a visual and emotional treat.

Jawan ticks all right boxes for an actioner.

The cast and crew of Jawan have many from the south.

Deepika Padukone plays a cameo role. Her fees are not known.

The SRK-Deepika Padukone combo never ceases to ignite the enthusiasm of fans.

