Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more star cast fees
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan might have charged more than Rs 100 crore for the film.
According to reports Nayanthara has charged between Rs 8-11 crores for the film.
Vijay Sethupathi was paid Rs 21 crore for the movie.
Sanya Malhotra reportedly is taking Rs 2 crore.
Priyamani is being paid Rs 1 crore.
Sunil Grover has charged Rs 75 lakh reportedly.
Yogi Babu has taken Rs 25 lakh reportedly.
Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and punch dialogues, Jawan's prevue truly offers a visual and emotional treat.
Jawan ticks all right boxes for an actioner.
The cast and crew of Jawan have many from the south.
Deepika Padukone plays a cameo role. Her fees are not known.
The SRK-Deepika Padukone combo never ceases to ignite the enthusiasm of fans.
