Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to lesser screen time with Nayanthara and more on #AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan's AskSRK sessions are always super fun.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

It's time for AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an AskSRK session with fans. He said that he's alone on a Friday evening so why not!

State of mind

A fan asked about his current state of mind since Jawan is a success and he replied, 'Massy... Massy'.

Best movie he has seen

Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reply when asked about the best movie he has seen recently. He said that he may sound 'pompous' but 'ab apne mooh se apni tareef kya karoon.'

On Nayanthara's character

As a fan commented on Nayanthara's role in the film, SRK said he felt her story was amazing but sadly due to the 'scheme of things' they couldn't have more screen time.'

On Deepika's role

A fan joked that Aishwarya must be watching from heaven that Vikram Rathore is dancing with women. To this, he replied that she must be happy that he is having fun.

Jawan Party

Shah Rukh Khan on where will be Jawan's party as the film crosses Rs 1000 crores mark: Pathaan ke ghar mein.

On performing action scenes

Shah Rukh Khan asked fans to come and help him perform action scenes as his back hurts.

Plans on charity

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that talks are already on with team to support his Meer Foundation. He has also planned to show Jawan to all NGOs.

Favourite character

SRK was asked to choose between Azad and Vikram Rathore and he said that both are his favourite as they both hug so warmly.

Lizards in Mannat?

SRK was asked if he has seen lizards in Mannat to which he said no but he has seen many beautiful butterflies.

On Jawan costumes

SRK wrote that he was forced to wear bright colours in the song Faraatta.

It's The End

SRK ended the AskSRK by thanking all the fans for the love they showered on Jawan.

