Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to lesser screen time with Nayanthara and more on #AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan's AskSRK sessions are always super fun.
Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an AskSRK session with fans. He said that he's alone on a Friday evening so why not!
A fan asked about his current state of mind since Jawan is a success and he replied, 'Massy... Massy'.
Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reply when asked about the best movie he has seen recently. He said that he may sound 'pompous' but 'ab apne mooh se apni tareef kya karoon.'
As a fan commented on Nayanthara's role in the film, SRK said he felt her story was amazing but sadly due to the 'scheme of things' they couldn't have more screen time.'
A fan joked that Aishwarya must be watching from heaven that Vikram Rathore is dancing with women. To this, he replied that she must be happy that he is having fun.
Shah Rukh Khan on where will be Jawan's party as the film crosses Rs 1000 crores mark: Pathaan ke ghar mein.
Shah Rukh Khan asked fans to come and help him perform action scenes as his back hurts.
Shah Rukh Khan revealed that talks are already on with team to support his Meer Foundation. He has also planned to show Jawan to all NGOs.
SRK was asked to choose between Azad and Vikram Rathore and he said that both are his favourite as they both hug so warmly.
SRK was asked if he has seen lizards in Mannat to which he said no but he has seen many beautiful butterflies.
SRK wrote that he was forced to wear bright colours in the song Faraatta.
SRK ended the AskSRK by thanking all the fans for the love they showered on Jawan.
