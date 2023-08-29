Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer must BEAT these 10 films to be biggest opener of 2023

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer new movie should surpass THESE 10 films to claim the highest opening day record.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
SRK, Deepika and John starrer made Rs 55.72 crore on its opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol movie minted Rs 40.10 crores on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer earned Rs 37.25 crores (Hindi).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir, Shraddha's rom-com made a business of Rs 13.98 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's entertainer put forth a total of Rs 13.90 on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer, Alia's film minted Rs 10.34 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn's directorial earned Rs 10.12 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann got the biggest opener of his life with Rs 10.05 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's movie on sex education made a business of Rs 10.26 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara, Kartik starrer minted Rs 8.20 crores on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, the buzz is high for Jawan but will SRK break his own record?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
