Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer must BEAT these 10 films to be biggest opener of 2023

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer new movie should surpass THESE 10 films to claim the highest opening day record.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Pathaan 

SRK, Deepika and John starrer made Rs 55.72 crore on its opening day. 

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol movie minted Rs 40.10 crores on the first day. 

Adipurush 

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer earned Rs 37.25 crores (Hindi). 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 

Ranbir, Shraddha's rom-com made a business of Rs 13.98 crores.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 

Salman Khan's entertainer put forth a total of Rs 13.90 on the first day.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer, Alia's film minted Rs 10.34 crores.

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn's directorial earned Rs 10.12 crores.

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann got the biggest opener of his life with Rs 10.05 crores. 

OMG 2 

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's movie on sex education made a business of Rs 10.26 crores. 

Satyaprem Ki Katha 

Kiara, Kartik starrer minted Rs 8.20 crores on the first day. 

Jawan buzz

Well, the buzz is high for Jawan but will SRK break his own record? 

