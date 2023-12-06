Jawan, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and other Top 10 movies with powerful social messages to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

Jawan (Netflix) - Emphasizes that democracy's safeguarding requires vigilant engagement from active citizens, not just politicians, in shaping the nation's fate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Sony LIV) - The film uncovers the ugly face of godman and highlights the importance of individual action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2 (Netflix)- explores the domain and importance of sex education within Indian schools.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Prime Video) - Highlights several social messages on body shaming, colorism, and sexism.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK (Netflix) - Queries blind faith, superstitions, and religious doctrines, advocating universal love and tolerance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots (Prime Video) - Challenges the education system's focus societal expectations for achievement, advocating for creativity and individual passion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Article 15 (Netflix) - Addresses caste-based discrimination and the need for social equality and justice in society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal (Apple TV) - Empowers women by challenging gender stereotypes and showcasing the journey of female wrestlers achieving success against all odds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Padman (Netflix) - Breaks taboos surrounding menstruation and advocates for menstrual hygiene awareness in society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darlings (Netflix) - Addresses domestic violence from abusive husbands and encourages women to raise their voices for themselves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 newly released movies and web shows on OTT with highest views

 

 Find Out More