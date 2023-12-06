Jawan, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and other Top 10 movies with powerful social messages to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Jawan (Netflix) - Emphasizes that democracy's safeguarding requires vigilant engagement from active citizens, not just politicians, in shaping the nation's fate.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Sony LIV) - The film uncovers the ugly face of godman and highlights the importance of individual action.
OMG 2 (Netflix)- explores the domain and importance of sex education within Indian schools.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Prime Video) - Highlights several social messages on body shaming, colorism, and sexism.
PK (Netflix) - Queries blind faith, superstitions, and religious doctrines, advocating universal love and tolerance.
3 Idiots (Prime Video) - Challenges the education system's focus societal expectations for achievement, advocating for creativity and individual passion.
Article 15 (Netflix) - Addresses caste-based discrimination and the need for social equality and justice in society.
Dangal (Apple TV) - Empowers women by challenging gender stereotypes and showcasing the journey of female wrestlers achieving success against all odds.
Padman (Netflix) - Breaks taboos surrounding menstruation and advocates for menstrual hygiene awareness in society.
Darlings (Netflix) - Addresses domestic violence from abusive husbands and encourages women to raise their voices for themselves.
