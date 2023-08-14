Jawan: Why did no one cast SRK, Nayanthara before? 

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are ruling hearts with the latest single called Chaleya from Jawan. And we wonder why they weren't cast together before.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Gorgeous couple 

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan look so good together. 

The chemistry

Though blur, the chemistry between them is undeniable. 

Couple 

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan play a couple in Jawan, it seems. 

Romance in the air 

Will we see Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan kiss? 

Eyelocks 

Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan share flirtatious eye contact moments throughout the song.

Love is in the air 

The way they made this romantic number look so elegant is making us go UFF!

Cozy chemistry

Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan are going to be the next IT jodi in the industry. 

Romance lords

If SRK is king, Nayanthara is queen of romance! 

Twinning

The couple who twins, wins hearts together. 

Anirudh's melody 

Anirudh has given Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara a memorable, evergreen number.

Jawan release date 

Jawan is going to release on 7th September 2023. Are you going to watch it? 

