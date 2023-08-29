Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and more numbers where Shah Rukh Khan's swag was at the peak

Here are songs where SRK caught our attention with his iconic swag and charismaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s new song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya dropped today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The new song is a reprised number of the 1955 film Shree 420 hit track. The latest version has a touch of Bollywood King SRK grooving to it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His intense swag in this song perfectly matched his portrayal of a conflicted character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Celebrating his South Indian roots, SRK's lungi-clad swag stole the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His stylized dance moves and attitude oozed swag in this song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His chemistry and style with Kajol showcased timeless romance and swag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's fan anthem exuded his swag and fanatical charisma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His iconic entry and confident dance moves showcased his swag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's brooding swag made this song an instant hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With stylish attire and effortless moves, Shah Rukh exuded his signature swagger as the iconic Don.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dancing on a moving train, SRK's style was unmatched in this track.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!