Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya and more numbers where Shah Rukh Khan's swag was at the peak

Here are songs where SRK caught our attention with his iconic swag and charisma

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Jawan new song

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s new song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya dropped today.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

The new song is a reprised number of the 1955 film Shree 420 hit track. The latest version has a touch of Bollywood King SRK grooving to it.

Zaalima - Raees

His intense swag in this song perfectly matched his portrayal of a conflicted character.

Lungi Dance - Chennai Express

Celebrating his South Indian roots, SRK's lungi-clad swag stole the show.

Dard-e-Disco - Om Shanti Om

His stylized dance moves and attitude oozed swag in this song.

Gerua - Dilwale

His chemistry and style with Kajol showcased timeless romance and swag.

Jabra Fan - Fan

SRK's fan anthem exuded his swag and fanatical charisma.

Koi Mil Gaya - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

His iconic entry and confident dance moves showcased his swag.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen - Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan's brooding swag made this song an instant hit.

Yeh Mera Dil - Don

With stylish attire and effortless moves, Shah Rukh exuded his signature swagger as the iconic Don.

Chaiyya Chaiyya - Dil Se

Dancing on a moving train, SRK's style was unmatched in this track.

