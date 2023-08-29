Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Here's the story behind Shah Rukh Khan's original iconic number

Ramaiya Vastavaiya songs hold a story and that's quite interesting to know.

Rupal Purohit

Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya

After Zinda Banda, Chaleya, the latest number of Jawan ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ released today and it has fans already grooving to it for Shah Rukh Khan’s swag and charisma.

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya - Shree 420

Jawan’s Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya featuring Shah Rukh Khan is a reprised version of the 1955 film Shree 420 iconic hit song Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

A classic hit

Since 1955 we have been humming to it but most of us are unaware of the story that goes behind the iconic song.

What does the phrase Ramaiya Vastavaiya mean?

Vasta Vaiya is a Telugu phrase which means will you come?

Ramaiya Vastavaiya an iconic hit of Shree 420

During the filming of Shree 420, Raj Kapoor and his music composers team Shanker, Jaikishan, Shailendra, and Hazrat Jaipuri would often visit Khandala and stop at a motel on the way.

Person behind the famous song

At the motel, they met a Telugu waiter Ramaiah and Shanker communicated with him in his local language as he lived in Hyderabad.

Story of Ramaiya Vastavaiya

One day, the Shree 420 team ordered at the motel, and Ramaiah was busy and kept them waiting.

Humming turned into a song

Shanker started saying in Telugu Ramaiah Vasta Vaiya (Ramaiah will you come) apparently when continuously said it sounded like humming.

Birth of Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Shanker hummed the phrase, Jaikishan played tabla on the table, and in a while lyricists Jaikishan added ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.’

Approval for the song

The music composer team loved how the phrase sounded like a song and presented it before Raj Kapoor, as a result, he loved the song.

Ramaiya Vastavaiya in Jawan

The latest version of Ramaiya Vastavaiya will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is set to release on 7th September.

