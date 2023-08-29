Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Here's the story behind Shah Rukh Khan's original iconic number

Ramaiya Vastavaiya songs hold a story and that's quite interesting to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
After Zinda Banda, Chaleya, the latest number of Jawan 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' released today and it has fans already grooving to it for Shah Rukh Khan's swag and charisma.
Jawan's Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya featuring Shah Rukh Khan is a reprised version of the 1955 film Shree 420 iconic hit song Ramaiya Vastavaiya.
Since 1955 we have been humming to it but most of us are unaware of the story that goes behind the iconic song.
Vasta Vaiya is a Telugu phrase which means will you come?
During the filming of Shree 420, Raj Kapoor and his music composers team Shanker, Jaikishan, Shailendra, and Hazrat Jaipuri would often visit Khandala and stop at a motel on the way.
At the motel, they met a Telugu waiter Ramaiah and Shanker communicated with him in his local language as he lived in Hyderabad.
One day, the Shree 420 team ordered at the motel, and Ramaiah was busy and kept them waiting.
Shanker started saying in Telugu Ramaiah Vasta Vaiya (Ramaiah will you come) apparently when continuously said it sounded like humming.
Shanker hummed the phrase, Jaikishan played tabla on the table, and in a while lyricists Jaikishan added 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.'
The music composer team loved how the phrase sounded like a song and presented it before Raj Kapoor, as a result, he loved the song.
The latest version of Ramaiya Vastavaiya will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which is set to release on 7th September.
