Zinda Banda from Jawan reportedly cost Rs 15 crore to produce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Chahe Leela cost the producers Rs 6 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Party All Night cost the producers Rs 6 crore again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
20 crores of rupees were spent on the song Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive from 2.0Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malang was shot with a budget of Rs 5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dola Re Dola from Devdas was made in Rs 2.5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tha Karke from Golmaal Returns was shot in Rs 3.5 Crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chammak Chalo from Ra. One was made in Rs 3 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kilimanjaro from Robot was made in Rs 4 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An Indian film would be incomplete without a song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Songs have been used to enhance a movie's atmosphere and excitement over the years,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saturday Saturday from Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania was shot in Rs. 3 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
