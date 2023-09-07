Jawan star cast fee: Here’s how much Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and others charged for the film

Take a look at the fee charged by the lead cast of Jawan; it'll blow your mind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
The high-octane film has reportedly been set on a grand scale with a budget of over Rs 300 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring in a dual role, the actor took home a staggering amount of Rs 100 crore. A report in Lifestyle Asia reveals that Shah Rukh will also be taking 60% of the earnings of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The southern sensation is paired opposite Shah Rukh for the first time and reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will be taking home a paycheck of Rs 2 crore for the Atlee film, a report in Lifestyle Asia revealed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will be essaying the role of the main antagonist and reportedly charged Rs 21 crore as per a report in MensXP.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring in a special cameo, Shah Rukh’s Pathaan co-star charged a whopping sum of reportedly Rs 15 to 20 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Jawan is about a man who sets out to rectify the wrongs in a society, empowering women and fighting for the right.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is an Anirud-musical and has been winning over the audiences with its chartbuster songs including Zinda Banda and Chaleya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film beat Shah Rukh’s Pathaan to top the list of films with highest advance bookings. While Pathaan sold 5.56 lakh tickets, Jawan sold over 5.57 lakh tickets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is expected to collect over Rs 75 crore in India on day 1. The film is expected to collect over Rs 125 crore on its opening day worldwide and Rs 400 crore in its opening weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!