Jawan star cast fee: Here’s how much Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and others charged for the film

Take a look at the fee charged by the lead cast of Jawan; it'll blow your mind.

Aanchal Sharma

Sep 07, 2023

Jawan Budget

The high-octane film has reportedly been set on a grand scale with a budget of over Rs 300 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan

Starring in a dual role, the actor took home a staggering amount of Rs 100 crore. A report in Lifestyle Asia reveals that Shah Rukh will also be taking 60% of the earnings of the film.

Nayanthara

The southern sensation is paired opposite Shah Rukh for the first time and reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for the film.

Priyamani

The actor will be taking home a paycheck of Rs 2 crore for the Atlee film, a report in Lifestyle Asia revealed.

Vijay Srthupathi

The actor will be essaying the role of the main antagonist and reportedly charged Rs 21 crore as per a report in MensXP.

Deepika Padukone

Starring in a special cameo, Shah Rukh’s Pathaan co-star charged a whopping sum of reportedly Rs 15 to 20 crore.

Plot

The story of Jawan is about a man who sets out to rectify the wrongs in a society, empowering women and fighting for the right.

Music

Jawan is an Anirud-musical and has been winning over the audiences with its chartbuster songs including Zinda Banda and Chaleya.

Advance Booking

The film beat Shah Rukh’s Pathaan to top the list of films with highest advance bookings. While Pathaan sold 5.56 lakh tickets, Jawan sold over 5.57 lakh tickets.

Box Office Prediction

Jawan is expected to collect over Rs 75 crore in India on day 1. The film is expected to collect over Rs 125 crore on its opening day worldwide and Rs 400 crore in its opening weekend.

