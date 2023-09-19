Jawan star Nayanthara and more South Indian actresses who changed religion

A look at top stars who converted their religion.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Nayanthara

Jawan diva Nayanthara was born in a Christian family. In 2011, she reportedly changed her religion to Hinduism.

Khushbu Sundar

Kushbhu Sundar was reportedly born in a Muslim family. Allegedly she changed to Hinduism to marry Sundar C.

Nagma

Before converting to Christianity, Nagma's alleged name was Nandita Arvind Morarji.

Ayesha Takia

Reportedly, she started following Islam religiously after marrying Farhan Azmi.

Monica

South actress Monica also converted to Islam.

Sharmila Tagore

Some Bollywood actresses also changed religion. Allegedly Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam to marry Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Hema Malini

Reportedly, Hema Malini also converted to Islam to marry Dharmendra.

Dipika Kakar

TV actress Dipika Kakar reportedly converted to Islam to marry Shoaib Ibrahim.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant recently embraced Islam.

AR Rahman

Among others, AR Rahman also converted to Islam. He was born Hindu.

Vivian Dsena

Recentlry, TV actor Vivian Dsena revealed that he has embraced Islam.

Jyothika

Reportedly, Jyothika has mixed faith in all religions.

