Jawan star Nayanthara and more South Indian actresses who changed religion

A look at top stars who converted their religion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
Jawan diva Nayanthara was born in a Christian family. In 2011, she reportedly changed her religion to Hinduism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kushbhu Sundar was reportedly born in a Muslim family. Allegedly she changed to Hinduism to marry Sundar C.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before converting to Christianity, Nagma's alleged name was Nandita Arvind Morarji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, she started following Islam religiously after marrying Farhan Azmi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South actress Monica also converted to Islam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some Bollywood actresses also changed religion. Allegedly Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam to marry Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Hema Malini also converted to Islam to marry Dharmendra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV actress Dipika Kakar reportedly converted to Islam to marry Shoaib Ibrahim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi Sawant recently embraced Islam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among others, AR Rahman also converted to Islam. He was born Hindu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recentlry, TV actor Vivian Dsena revealed that he has embraced Islam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Jyothika has mixed faith in all religions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
