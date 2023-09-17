Jawan star Nayanthara and more South Indian actresses who run a successful side business

Apart from having fabulous film careers these South actresses are successful business womanSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023
Jawan actress Nayanthara runs a production house named Rowdy Oictures with her husband Vignesh Shivan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan owns a production company called Isidro which focuses on multimedia services.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha owns Saaki which is a clothing brand and apart from this she has invested in a startup and runs an NGO named Pratyusha Support.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh has 2 gyms in Hyderabad and 1 in Vishakapatnam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh has a startup of skin care products called Bhoomitra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia runs a jewellery brand named White and Gold.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal owns a jewellery company Marsala which is available on e-commerce apps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu runs wedding and event management company.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran owns a couple of wellness centers and spas in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parul Yadav owns an interior designing firm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!