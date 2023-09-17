Jawan star Nayanthara and more South Indian actresses who run a successful side business

Apart from having fabulous film careers these South actresses are successful business woman

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Nayanthara

Jawan actress Nayanthara runs a production house named Rowdy Oictures with her husband Vignesh Shivan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan owns a production company called Isidro which focuses on multimedia services.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha owns Saaki which is a clothing brand and apart from this she has invested in a startup and runs an NGO named Pratyusha Support.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has 2 gyms in Hyderabad and 1 in Vishakapatnam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh has a startup of skin care products called Bhoomitra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia runs a jewellery brand named White and Gold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal owns a jewellery company Marsala which is available on e-commerce apps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu runs wedding and event management company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran owns a couple of wellness centers and spas in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parul Yadav

Parul Yadav owns an interior designing firm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Sidharth Shukla to Mika Singh: A look at Akanksha Puri's relationships

 

 Find Out More