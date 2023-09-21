Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and little AbRam Khan seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja [View Pics]

Shah Rukh Khan and family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year. SRK and his little AbRam are now seeking blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

AbRam's fondness 

AbRam loves to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. He is very much fond of Lord Ganesha, the superstar reveals. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devotion path 

His fondness has now brought AbRam Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Lalbaugcha Raja's doorstep. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Father-son moment 

The duo visited the most popular Ganpati Pandal in the city to seek blessings from Bappa.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friends like family 

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was with them as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Faith 

Shah Rukh Khan has been teaching his kids to respect every religion. They visit temples as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK's boys 

Shah Rukh has gushed over the contrasting personalities of his kids quite often. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SRK's little one

Shah Rukh loves taking AbRam with him. He even makes him greet his fans during birthdays and festivals. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grown man 

AbRam Khan has grown up to be a very handsome young man. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ditto copy

AbRam is the younger and cuter version of Shah Rukh, no? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Father-son time 

When not working, Shah Rukh loves spending time with AbRam, Aryan or Suhana. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cutest duo 

Shah Rukh Khan dotes on AbRam too much and it's too endearing for words. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: No phone restrictions at venue, food menu and other details out

 

 Find Out More