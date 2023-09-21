Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and little AbRam Khan seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja [View Pics]

Shah Rukh Khan and family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi every year. SRK and his little AbRam are now seeking blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
AbRam loves to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. He is very much fond of Lord Ganesha, the superstar reveals.
His fondness has now brought AbRam Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Lalbaugcha Raja's doorstep.
The duo visited the most popular Ganpati Pandal in the city to seek blessings from Bappa.
Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was with them as well.
Shah Rukh Khan has been teaching his kids to respect every religion. They visit temples as well.
Shah Rukh has gushed over the contrasting personalities of his kids quite often.
Shah Rukh loves taking AbRam with him. He even makes him greet his fans during birthdays and festivals.
AbRam Khan has grown up to be a very handsome young man.
AbRam is the younger and cuter version of Shah Rukh, no?
When not working, Shah Rukh loves spending time with AbRam, Aryan or Suhana.
Shah Rukh Khan dotes on AbRam too much and it's too endearing for words.
