Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan fans list down all his onscreen neck kisses after latest one with Nayanthara

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan fans remember all his neck kisses with actresses like Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Preity Zinta after Chaleya song with Nayanthara is out

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023