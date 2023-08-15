Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan fans list down all his onscreen neck kisses after latest one with Nayanthara

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan fans remember all his neck kisses with actresses like Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Preity Zinta after Chaleya song with Nayanthara is out

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan king of romance

In Jawan song Chaleya, there is a neck kiss between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Fans remember kisses with his other heroines

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

SRK fans having a meltdown seeing neck kiss with Nayanthara

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Preity Zinta

The kisses and romance of Veer Zara is beautiful and heart-breaking

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The neck kiss after Aur Pass scene in DTPH is memorable till date

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

The neck kisses in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale made fans blush

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahira Khan

SRK and Mahira Khan had scintillating almost kisses in Raees

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

He stole kisses on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mohabbatein

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

He kept the romance quotient high with Bebo in Don

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan's neck kisses in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna was full of passion

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Shah Rukh Khan kissed Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hain Jaan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

One of the most unforgettable ones in K3G in Suraj Hua Madhyam

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for Jawan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan: Why did no one cast SRK, Nayanthara before? 

 

 Find Out More