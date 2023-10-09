Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's security beefed up after death threats; top 10 celebs who faced the same

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more celebs who have received death threats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
As per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan has been allegedly receiving death threats post the success of Pathaan and Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, he will now be provided with Y+ security cover by Police. Six security guards will work in shifts to guard him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan has also been given Y+ security as he reportedly has threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was during the release of Padmaavat that threats were issued to Deepika Padukone. A reward of Rs 5 crore was announced for beheading her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Similarly, SLB also received many threats during the release of Padmaavat. In fact, the sets of the film were destroyed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Writer Manoj Muntashir received a security cover from Mumbai Police after he received massive backlash for Adipurush dialogues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Akshay Kumar received death threats from underworld don Ravi Pujari. He was then proved with Z Plus security cover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was during the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that Karan Johar received death threats from the underworld. SRK stood by him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, Vivek Agnihotri revealed that he received death threats while making The Kashmir Files: Unreported.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was during the release of his film PM Narendra Modi, Vivek Oberoi reportedly received death threats and was provided with police protection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has received death threats on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, there was a bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's homes. Report state that Nagpur police received calls from unidentified man stating that he will blow up their houses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
