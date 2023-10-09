Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's security beefed up after death threats; top 10 celebs who faced the same

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more celebs who have received death threats.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

SRK gets death threats

As per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan has been allegedly receiving death threats post the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Security beefed up

Reportedly, he will now be provided with Y+ security cover by Police. Six security guards will work in shifts to guard him.

Salman Khan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan has also been given Y+ security as he reportedly has threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Deepika Padukone

It was during the release of Padmaavat that threats were issued to Deepika Padukone. A reward of Rs 5 crore was announced for beheading her.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Similarly, SLB also received many threats during the release of Padmaavat. In fact, the sets of the film were destroyed.

Manoj Muntashir

Writer Manoj Muntashir received a security cover from Mumbai Police after he received massive backlash for Adipurush dialogues.

Akshay Kumar

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar received death threats from underworld don Ravi Pujari. He was then proved with Z Plus security cover.

Karan Johar

It was during the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that Karan Johar received death threats from the underworld. SRK stood by him.

Vivek Agnihotri

In an interview, Vivek Agnihotri revealed that he received death threats while making The Kashmir Files: Unreported.

Vivek Oberoi

It was during the release of his film PM Narendra Modi, Vivek Oberoi reportedly received death threats and was provided with police protection.

Richa Chadha

The actress has received death threats on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan

Recently, there was a bomb scare at Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's homes. Report state that Nagpur police received calls from unidentified man stating that he will blow up their houses.

