Shah Rukh Khan loves to give his co-stars warmest hugs. Check out the pictures here...Source: Bollywood
This picture of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Nayanthara at her wedding has gone viral.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the most loved jodi in Bollywood. They are just super cute together.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji make a great pair and this sweet picture proves it.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta recreate Veer Zaara poster here. We love their smiles.Source: Bollywood
Aww... That's such a wonderful picture of SRK hugging Deepika.Source: Bollywood
We love SRK and Anushka's chemistry, and wait to watch them in more movies.Source: Bollywood
What a beautiful pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif! They have an amazing chemistry.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!