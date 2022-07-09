Shah Rukh Khan's warmest hugs to co-stars

Shah Rukh Khan loves to give his co-stars warmest hugs. Check out the pictures here...

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara

This picture of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Nayanthara at her wedding has gone viral.

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the most loved jodi in Bollywood. They are just super cute together.

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji make a great pair and this sweet picture proves it.

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta recreate Veer Zaara poster here. We love their smiles.

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone

Aww... That's such a wonderful picture of SRK hugging Deepika.

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma

We love SRK and Anushka's chemistry, and wait to watch them in more movies.

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif

What a beautiful pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif! They have an amazing chemistry.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 times Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and others dished out squad goals with girl gang pics

 Find Out More