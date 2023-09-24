Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan has worked in these big blockbusters for free

Here is a list of movies in which Shah Rukh Khan did not charge any money

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of his latest released Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan cameos

Shah Rukh Khan has made cameo appearance in several movies.

Cameos for free

Apparently, for a few movies, he did cameos as goodwill without charging fees.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Shah Rukh Khan played an important role in R Madhavan’s film for free.

Brahmastra

Shah Rukh played a scientist in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film and didn’t charge a single penny.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in Karan Johar’s film without money.

Krazzy 4

SRK appreared in a special song and didn’t charge fees.

Bhootnath

Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan’s Bhootnath for free.

Dulha Mil Gaya

Shah Rukh Khan did songs and few scenes in Sushmita Sen’s film for free.

