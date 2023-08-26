Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan in trouble? Protestors gather outside Mannat for THIS reason

Just days ahead of Jawan release, police had to be called outside Shah Rukh Khan's home in Mumbai owing to protests. Check Details...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Trouble at SRK's doorstep 

Mumbai Police has been deployed outside Shah Rukh Khan's abode, Mannat. 

Police protection 

As per reports, the bandobast is done owing to the protests outside SRK's palatial home.

Why protest? 

A group of people are protesting against some online gaping apps and portals for misguiding the youth of society. 

How is SRK linked? 

SRK worked in ads for some gaming-based apps such as Junglee Rummy, Zuppee to name a few. 

Who is organising the protests? 

Untouch India Foundation has organised this protest as they don't want celebrities advocating such apps.

SRK's woes

The ads have been on air and online for many months now, the protest just around the release of Jawan seems uncalled for. 

Deja Vu for SRK 

When Pathaan was about to release, similar negative things were brought up. 

Pathaan controversy 

Deepika Padukone's look in Besharam Rang was heavily criticised and demands for changes in the song, costumes etc were made. 

Vandalism and more  

Movie posters of Pathaan were vandalised in Ahmedabad, a Pundit also did a tehravi of the superstar. 

Jawan buzz

The full-scale promotions for Jawan have not yet begun in the country and controversies are rising.

Jawan release date 

The Atlee movie is coming out on 7th September. 

