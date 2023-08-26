Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan in trouble? Protestors gather outside Mannat for THIS reason

Just days ahead of Jawan release, police had to be called outside Shah Rukh Khan's home in Mumbai owing to protests. Check Details...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
Mumbai Police has been deployed outside Shah Rukh Khan's abode, Mannat.
As per reports, the bandobast is done owing to the protests outside SRK's palatial home.
A group of people are protesting against some online gaping apps and portals for misguiding the youth of society.
SRK worked in ads for some gaming-based apps such as Junglee Rummy, Zuppee to name a few.
Untouch India Foundation has organised this protest as they don't want celebrities advocating such apps.
The ads have been on air and online for many months now, the protest just around the release of Jawan seems uncalled for.
When Pathaan was about to release, similar negative things were brought up.
Deepika Padukone's look in Besharam Rang was heavily criticised and demands for changes in the song, costumes etc were made.
Movie posters of Pathaan were vandalised in Ahmedabad, a Pundit also did a tehravi of the superstar.
The full-scale promotions for Jawan have not yet begun in the country and controversies are rising.
The Atlee movie is coming out on 7th September.
