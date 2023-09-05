Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is 19 years older than Nayanthara, here are other younger female actresses he has worked with

Age gap difference between Shah Rukh Khan and his female co-starsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is a Badshah of Bollywood even at the age of 57.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here are times when he was paired opposite younger female actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the upcoming new movie, Shah Rukh Khan will romance Tamil superstar Nayanthara who is 19 years younger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Deepika Padukone in several movies and she is 20 years younger than him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu is 21 years younger than SRK and will be seen alongside him in Dunki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were seen together in Dear Zindagi. They have an age gap of 27 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Anushka Sharma in multiple movies and they share an age gap of 22 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The age difference between Katrina Kaif and SRK is 17 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan worked with 19 years younger Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in Raees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action extravaganza Jawan is set to release on 7th September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
