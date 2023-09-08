Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is perfectly poised for Hollywood debut; Top 10 reasons

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is on an all-time high professionally. Is this the perfect phase for him to make that foray into Hollywood?

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan mania

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is slated to make Rs 75 crores on opening day

Star power

The movie is also supposed to get an opening of Rs 30 crores plus abroad

Right Time

This looks like perfect time for him to venture into Hollywood

Indian films on rise

We are seeing how Indian movies like RRR and Pathaan got acceptance worldwide

Expanding markets

After Pathaan, he is gaining popularity in newer markets

Caught the eye

While he is hugely famous even abroad, SRK has caught eye of Western critics even more

Win-win situation

Shah Rukh Khan is most popular global Indian actor. That is a huge draw in itself

Talent plus star power

Shah Rukh Khan is no one film wonder. Everyone knows his range and versatility

SRK's open-mindedness

When he feels the script is right, the actor has no inhibitions

Missed chance

Leonardo DiCaprio and he were supposed to do Xtreme City produced by Martin Scorsese

Shelved deal

It seems the two read the script but did not commit on anything

Your take

Do you feel that he too should venture out like SS Rajamouli?

