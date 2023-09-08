Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is perfectly poised for Hollywood debut; Top 10 reasons

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is on an all-time high professionally. Is this the perfect phase for him to make that foray into Hollywood?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is slated to make Rs 75 crores on opening daySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is also supposed to get an opening of Rs 30 crores plus abroadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This looks like perfect time for him to venture into HollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com
We are seeing how Indian movies like RRR and Pathaan got acceptance worldwideSource: Bollywoodlife.com
After Pathaan, he is gaining popularity in newer marketsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
While he is hugely famous even abroad, SRK has caught eye of Western critics even moreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is most popular global Indian actor. That is a huge draw in itselfSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is no one film wonder. Everyone knows his range and versatilitySource: Bollywoodlife.com
When he feels the script is right, the actor has no inhibitionsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Leonardo DiCaprio and he were supposed to do Xtreme City produced by Martin ScorseseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems the two read the script but did not commit on anythingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Do you feel that he too should venture out like SS Rajamouli?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
