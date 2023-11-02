Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan keeps his promise; greets fans again from Mannat on his birthday
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is nothing short of a big festival.
Jawan star's fans go all out to make November 2 special for him.
Shah Rukh Khan reciprocates to all the love by greeting his fans.
Fans got lucky this year as King Khan made an appearance on Mannat's balcony twice.
At midnight, SRK made an appearance and promised that he will see them again.
Keeping his promise, SRK made his second appearance of the day.
Here's a look at the crowd gathered outside Mannat to greet King Khan.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also promoted his son Aryan Khan's clothing brand D'Yavol X with his t-shirt.
Shah Rukh Khan has all the reasons to celebrate this year given Jawan and Pathaan's success.
Today, he even released the first teaser of his upcoming film Dunki.
Dunki releases on December 21, 2023. Fans are waiting with bated breath for the film.
Shah Rukh Khan is and always be the King of Bollywood and fans are expecting that he will to create history with Dunki.
