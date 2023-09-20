Top 10 Bollywood celebs who got trolled for kissing their kids

Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam to Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt; celebrities who got trolled for kissing their kids on the lips.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Mahesh Bhatt

He had locked lips with his 22-year-old daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan star has been called out multiple times for kissing his kids.

Feroz Khan

He had kissed his son Fardeen Khan on lips and left everyone uncomfortable.

Saif Ali Khan

Picture of Saif kissing Sara on lips surfaced and went viral on the internet.

Chhavi Mittal

The TV actress got massively trolled for locking lips with her kids.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya kissed her daughter Aaradhya on the lips.

Salman Khan

Tiger 3 star kissed Ayat on the lips.

Kunal Kemmu

Soha had shared a picture of Kunal kissing their daughter.

Shweta Tiwari

The actress got trolled for locking lips with her son Reyansh.

