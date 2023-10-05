Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan is Bollywood ka asli King: Check his net worth, fees per film and other deets

Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Bollywood for all the right reasons. Know here!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
With immense name, fame and success, Shah Rukh Khan has now become synonymous with Bollywood. His fandom spreads across the globe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many Bollywood buffs believe that Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar as there will be no other celeb who would be adored and loved as much as he is.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For ages now, Shah Rukh Khan is called as the King of romance. He is probably the only star who can charm any woman simply with his smile.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But he is a King in true sense. SRK is among the richest celebrities. In fact, he was termed as the 4th richest actor in the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in CoopWB, Shah Rukh Khan's net worth is almost Rs 6010 crores. Didn't we say he is the King?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is no denying that SRK owns the tag of Box Office King. The stupendous success of Pathaan and Jawan is proof of it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has gone past the phase where he charged fees per film. He now works on profit sharing model and mints more than Rs 100 crores per film as per reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK earns approximately Rs 183 crores annually from different sources like brand endorsements and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan charges nothing less than Rs 4 to Rs 10 crore per endorsement. Well, he has earned it all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from Mannat, one of the biggest tourist attractions in Mumbai, SRK owns many luxurious homes abroad, including Dubai and London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He deserves to live life King Size and owns luxurious cars like Bugatti Veyron, Bentley and more. The worth of these high-end cars is reportedly Rs 31 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and his VFX Studio serve as a great source of income. The annual turnover of the same is said to be Rs 500 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan owns major stakes in IPL team Kolkata Team Rider. He spends wholeheartedly on the team and earns enough in return.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki unloading next. It is anticipated that the film will break all the previous records at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
