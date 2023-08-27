Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan rejected these Top 10 movies that turned out to be massive hits

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for 3 Idiots? Here's a list of films he rejected.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
As per a report in TOI, Shah Rukh Khan rejected 3 Idiots. His loss turned out to be Aamir Khan's gain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lagaan was also allegedly first offered to Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, SRK was the one who suggested Aamir Khan's name for this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan once reportedly revealed that he could not sign Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. because of a spinal injury.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan was offered to play R Madhavan's role in Rang De Basanti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan was allegedly offered to play the lead role in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that Shah Rukh Khan was offered to play the lead in this sci-fi film. But due to creative differences, the project went on a backburner. Years later, Rajinikanth played Chitti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that Anil Kapoor's role was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A report in TOI suggests that SRK was approached for Ek Tha Tiger before Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashutosh Gowariker reportedly approached Shah Rukh Khan first to be the lead in this period drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan was to play the lead in Taare Zameen Par. But he rejected the film and Aamir Khan came onboard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's next big release is Jawan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will release on September 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!