Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan rejected these Top 10 movies that turned out to be massive hits

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for 3 Idiots? Here's a list of films he rejected.

Nikita Thakkar

Aug 27, 2023

3 Idiots

As per a report in TOI, Shah Rukh Khan rejected 3 Idiots. His loss turned out to be Aamir Khan's gain.

Lagaan

Lagaan was also allegedly first offered to Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, SRK was the one who suggested Aamir Khan's name for this film.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Shah Rukh Khan once reportedly revealed that he could not sign Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. because of a spinal injury.

Rang De Basanti

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan was offered to play R Madhavan's role in Rang De Basanti.

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Before Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan was allegedly offered to play the lead role in Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai.

Enthiran

It is said that Shah Rukh Khan was offered to play the lead in this sci-fi film. But due to creative differences, the project went on a backburner. Years later, Rajinikanth played Chitti.

Slumdog Millionaire

Reports suggest that Anil Kapoor's role was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan.

Ek Tha Tiger

A report in TOI suggests that SRK was approached for Ek Tha Tiger before Salman Khan.

Jodhaa Akbar

Ashutosh Gowariker reportedly approached Shah Rukh Khan first to be the lead in this period drama.

Taare Zameen Par

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan was to play the lead in Taare Zameen Par. But he rejected the film and Aamir Khan came onboard.

