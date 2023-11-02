Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan rings in birthday with fans at midnight, strikes signature pose
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday on November 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
King Khan is now 58 years old.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On his birthday, he greeted his fans at midnight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK surprised his fans gathered outside Mannat with his appearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He showered them with flying kisses and showed gratitude.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan never disappoints his fans, especially on his birthday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His adabs are always so special.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His birthday is incomplete without his signature pose.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is always humble and that is why he is loved so much by fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The year 2023 has been awesome for Shah Rukh Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He turned box office King with Pathaan and Jawan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK is now looking forward to the release of Dunki. We can't wait.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Karwa Chauth 2023: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Hansika Motwani drop love-soaked pics on social media
Find Out More