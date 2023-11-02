Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan rings in birthday with fans at midnight, strikes signature pose

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday on November 2.

King Khan is now 58 years old.

On his birthday, he greeted his fans at midnight.

SRK surprised his fans gathered outside Mannat with his appearance.

He showered them with flying kisses and showed gratitude.

Shah Rukh Khan never disappoints his fans, especially on his birthday.

His adabs are always so special.

His birthday is incomplete without his signature pose.

Shah Rukh Khan is always humble and that is why he is loved so much by fans.

The year 2023 has been awesome for Shah Rukh Khan.

He turned box office King with Pathaan and Jawan.

SRK is now looking forward to the release of Dunki. We can't wait.

