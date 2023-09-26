Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more top 10 Bollywood celebs who are philanthropists

Take a look at the most charitable celebrities of Bollywood

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is a philanthropist who works in silence. He has reportedly joined 10 NGOs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the most philanthropic celebs. He started an organization Being Human to help the poor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood is tagged as Messiah. He helped poor people during the COVID lockdown and still extends his helping hand for them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is an ambassador of UNICEF and has also launched her foundation that takes care of the health and education of the poor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is well known for his charitable works. He has several times donated to natural disaster victims.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has supported a wide range of noble causes and is also named the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt works for the welfare of the poor and animals

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone launched an NGO Live Love Laugh in 2015.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher started a foundation in 2008 which takes care of the education of children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is a renowned philanthropist and helps million through her foundations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 star Salman Khan's upcoming movies that are set to break Jawan records

 

 Find Out More