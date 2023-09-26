Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more top 10 Bollywood celebs who are philanthropists

Take a look at the most charitable celebrities of BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is a philanthropist who works in silence. He has reportedly joined 10 NGOs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan is one of the most philanthropic celebs. He started an organization Being Human to help the poor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Sood is tagged as Messiah. He helped poor people during the COVID lockdown and still extends his helping hand for them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra is an ambassador of UNICEF and has also launched her foundation that takes care of the health and education of the poor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is well known for his charitable works. He has several times donated to natural disaster victims.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan has supported a wide range of noble causes and is also named the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt works for the welfare of the poor and animalsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone launched an NGO Live Love Laugh in 2015.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher started a foundation in 2008 which takes care of the education of children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen is a renowned philanthropist and helps million through her foundations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!