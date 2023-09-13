Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Top 10 Indian actors have a profit share in their films’ earnings

These top actors demand for a huge fee and a share in profits in their films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor reportedly charged Rs 100 crore for Jawan and also will also be taking a 60 percent share in the profits.

Prabhas

Prabhas has reportedly charged Rs 100 crore for Salaar and will receive 10% of the revenue.

Salman Khan

The actor charges around Rs 100 crore for a film and also takes home a huge chunk of profits.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer reportedly charges Rs 30-40 crore for a film and also takes shares in profits of the film.

Aamir Khan

The Laal Singh Chaddha star admitted that he doesn’t charge any fee but takes a share in the profits of the film.

Allu Arjun

The south superstar reportedly took home a paycheque of Rs 100 crore as his fee for Pushpa 2 and will get 33% of the total profit.

Ranbir Kapoor

The Animal star reportedly takes home a fee of Rs 50 crore per film and demands a share in profits.

Varun Dhawan

The actor did not charge any fee for his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo but reportedly worked solely on a profit sharing basis.

Akshay Kumar

The OMG 2 star reportedly takes home a whopping sum of Rs 120 crore as his fee in addition to 80 per cent of the film’s profits.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay charges Rs 35-40 crore for a film and takes 50 per cent from the film’s profits.

