Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Jailer Rajinikanth, actors defying age and setting box office on fire with action films

List of actors who are above 50 and are still killing it with their action films.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is the best in every form.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth was his best in Jailer. Even at 72, he is killing it in action thriller genre.

Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 proved that Sunny Deol still is among the strongest when it comes to action films.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has Tiger 3 coming up next and fans can expect some very high-octane action sequences.

Mammootty

South star Mammootty also excels in action film genre. His next is Bramayugam.

Mohanlal

The actor who is 63 recently appeared in Jailer as a special appearance. His previous film Lucifer had him fighting mighty goons.

Vikram

Did you know Ponniyin Selvan star is 57 year old?

Ajith Kumar

52-year-old Ajith Kumar killed it in recently released action thriller Thunivu.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is 68 years old. With films like Vikram and more, he has proved that he can still pull off action films like a pro.

Amitabh Bachchan

Even at the age of 80, Amitabh Bachchan is going to feature in action thriller - Kalki 2898AD that also star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and more.

Sanjay Dutt

At 64, Sanjay Dutt has reinvented himself and he was too good in KGF 2 as the villain.

Rajinikanth again!

Rajinikanth's next movie is Thalaivar170. It's an action film and it is reported by be a cop drama.

