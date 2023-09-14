Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Parineeti Chopra: Top 10 most educated Bollywood stars

Before making a mark in films, these top Bollywood actors focused on completing their education.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Sara completed her graduation in history and political science at Columbia University, New York before starting her career in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
National heartthrob Vicky holds an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Gadar 2 star studied bio-genetic engineering in Tufts University, US and also worked as an economic analyst.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The soon to-be bride received a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School, England.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee completed her graduation in Computer Engineering and worked as a software professional before pursuing acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pathaan star completed his MBA before venturing into films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jawan star holds a graduation degree in Economics from Delhi University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya completed her graduation in Sociology from Mumbai and also pursued a Master’s degree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor completed his graduation in English literature and pursued his Master’s in Mass Communication.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The megastar is a double major in Arts and Science from Delhi University and was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Queensland University, Australia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
