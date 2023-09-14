Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Parineeti Chopra: Top 10 most educated Bollywood stars

Before making a mark in films, these top Bollywood actors focused on completing their education.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Sara Ali Khan

Sara completed her graduation in history and political science at Columbia University, New York before starting her career in Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal

National heartthrob Vicky holds an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications.

Ameesha Patel

The Gadar 2 star studied bio-genetic engineering in Tufts University, US and also worked as an economic analyst.

Parineeti Chopra

The soon to-be bride received a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School, England.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee completed her graduation in Computer Engineering and worked as a software professional before pursuing acting.

John Abraham

The Pathaan star completed his MBA before venturing into films.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Jawan star holds a graduation degree in Economics from Delhi University.

Vidya Balan

Vidya completed her graduation in Sociology from Mumbai and also pursued a Master’s degree.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor completed his graduation in English literature and pursued his Master’s in Mass Communication.

Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar is a double major in Arts and Science from Delhi University and was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Queensland University, Australia.

