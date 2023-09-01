Top 10 big Bollywood stars who lost money after massive flop films

Delivering flops proved literally costly for Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and other popular Bollywood actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan paid Rs. 55 crores to distributors to make up losses of Tubelight as per TOI.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawaan actor Shah Rukh Khan refunded 50% of the distribution cost to producers for Dilwale and Zero.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aagadu bombed at the box office and Mahesh Babu had to return a part of his remuneration to the producers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Kalank suffered at the BO, KJo had to return a certain amount to the distributors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lingaa tanked at the box office, and Rajinikanth refunded Rs 10 crores to the distributors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Desi Martini, John Abraham slashed his fees by Rs 3 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda returned Rs. 6 crores from his acting fees to the producers for the loss of Liger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff slashed his fees after Heropanti 2 and reduced his fees by 50%, as per TOI.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar took a 50% cut for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan after an unsuccessful run at the box office for two years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha suffered a loss and he decided to compensate Rs. 100 crore as per TOI.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
