Top 10 big Bollywood stars who lost money after massive flop films

Delivering flops proved literally costly for Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and other popular Bollywood actors.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Salman Khan

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan paid Rs. 55 crores to distributors to make up losses of Tubelight as per TOI.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Jawaan actor Shah Rukh Khan refunded 50% of the distribution cost to producers for Dilwale and Zero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu

Aagadu bombed at the box office and Mahesh Babu had to return a part of his remuneration to the producers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar

After Kalank suffered at the BO, KJo had to return a certain amount to the distributors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth

Lingaa tanked at the box office, and Rajinikanth refunded Rs 10 crores to the distributors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham

As per Desi Martini, John Abraham slashed his fees by Rs 3 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda returned Rs. 6 crores from his acting fees to the producers for the loss of Liger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff slashed his fees after Heropanti 2 and reduced his fees by 50%, as per TOI.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar took a 50% cut for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan after an unsuccessful run at the box office for two years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha suffered a loss and he decided to compensate Rs. 100 crore as per TOI.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Jawan, 10 Shah Rukh Khan films that entered the Rs 100 crore club

 

 Find Out More