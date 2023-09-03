Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan treats his wife Gauri Khan like a queen, here's proof

Gadar 2 bash: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dish out husband-wife goals at the party.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Star couple

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan attended the Gadar 2 success bash together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holding hands

Little gestures like holding hands make the bond eternal, SRK, Gauri prove it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guide

There was a step and SRK slowed down and asked her to watch her step.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Not without my wife

Shah Rukh usually avoids media but he came in front of the paps this time. However, he wouldn't let Gauri out of his sight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badshah's Begum

While SRK looked amazing in casuals, Gauri dished out boss lady vibes in a blazer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucky Charm 

SRK has always maintained that Gauri is his lucky charm. She's always by his side. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Couple goals

Shah Rukh, Gauri dish out perfect husband-wife goals. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Togetherness 

Gauri and Shah Rukh have known each other for about 4 decades and have been married for 33 years. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stylish couple

SRK and Gauri are the most stylish couple in Bollywood. Be it ethnic or Western, they ace it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love rules

Staying strong and growing with each other is what SRK-Gauri's relationship is all about. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan couple 

Time has stopped for them both. Shah Rukh-Gauri are forever couple goals. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17: Shilpa Sethi to enter the show? Here's all about the Indian Kim Kardashian

 

 Find Out More