Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan treats his wife Gauri Khan like a queen, here's proof

Gadar 2 bash: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dish out husband-wife goals at the party. Sep 03, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan attended the Gadar 2 success bash together.
Little gestures like holding hands make the bond eternal, SRK, Gauri prove it.
There was a step and SRK slowed down and asked her to watch her step.
Shah Rukh usually avoids media but he came in front of the paps this time. However, he wouldn't let Gauri out of his sight.
While SRK looked amazing in casuals, Gauri dished out boss lady vibes in a blazer.
SRK has always maintained that Gauri is his lucky charm. She's always by his side.
Shah Rukh, Gauri dish out perfect husband-wife goals.
Gauri and Shah Rukh have known each other for about 4 decades and have been married for 33 years.
SRK and Gauri are the most stylish couple in Bollywood. Be it ethnic or Western, they ace it.
Staying strong and growing with each other is what SRK-Gauri's relationship is all about.
Time has stopped for them both. Shah Rukh-Gauri are forever couple goals.
