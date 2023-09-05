Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express and more fun family films to watch on OTT

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered several movies but here few have mentioned a few family entertainers.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

SRK

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming new movie Jawan is set for theatrical release on 7th September.

Swades - Netflix

A thought-provoking film about an NRI's journey back to his roots.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Amazon Prime Video

A family saga filled with drama, emotions, and unforgettable music.

Chennai Express - Apple TV and Youtube

A comedy-action film that takes you on a hilarious journey.

Pardes - Amazon Prime Video

A romantic drama that explores the cultural differences between India and the West.

Pathaan - Amazon Prime Video

Pathaan is an action-packed thriller that broke several records.

Chak De! India - Amazon Prime Video

A sports drama that celebrates the spirit of teamwork and patriotism.

Om Shanti Om - Netflix

A Bollywood masala movie that combines drama, comedy, and romance with a dose of nostalgia.

Paheli - Netflix

A fantasy film with a unique love story set in a traditional Indian backdrop.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa - Netflix

A heartwarming coming-of-age story with a touch of romance and comedy.

