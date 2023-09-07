Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi and other top 10 motivational movies to watch on OTT

Here's a list of the Bollywood movies that will inspire and uplift youSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
A young woman's solo European trip becomes a journey of self-discovery and empowerment after a broken engagement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A deaf and mute boy aspires to be a cricketer, and his journey is both heartwarming and motivational.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The true story of Dashrath Manjhi, who carved a path through a mountain with just a hammer and chisel to provide easy access to his village.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young woman seeks guidance from a therapist to find clarity in her life, emphasizing the importance of mental health and self-discovery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A housewife embarks on a journey to learn English, gaining confidence and self-worth in the process.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The biographical film tells the story of Indian boxer Mary Kom's journey to becoming a world champion despite numerous challenges.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A coach redeems himself by training an underdog women's hockey team to victory.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A group of university students awaken to social and political issues, leading to a powerful revolution.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The biographical film based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh is a story of determination and resilience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A teacher helps a dyslexic child discover his hidden talent, emphasizing the importance of understanding and nurturing individual abilities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!