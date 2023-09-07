Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi and other top 10 motivational movies to watch on OTT

Here's a list of the Bollywood movies that will inspire and uplift you

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Queen - Netflix

A young woman's solo European trip becomes a journey of self-discovery and empowerment after a broken engagement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iqbal - Amazon Prime Video

A deaf and mute boy aspires to be a cricketer, and his journey is both heartwarming and motivational.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjhi: The Mountain Man - Netflix

The true story of Dashrath Manjhi, who carved a path through a mountain with just a hammer and chisel to provide easy access to his village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Zindagi - Netflix

A young woman seeks guidance from a therapist to find clarity in her life, emphasizing the importance of mental health and self-discovery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

English Vinglish - Amazon Prime Video

A housewife embarks on a journey to learn English, gaining confidence and self-worth in the process.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mary Kom - Netflix

The biographical film tells the story of Indian boxer Mary Kom's journey to becoming a world champion despite numerous challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chak De! India - Amazon Prime Video

A coach redeems himself by training an underdog women's hockey team to victory.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti - Netflix

A group of university students awaken to social and political issues, leading to a powerful revolution.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - Disney+ Hotstar

The biographical film based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh is a story of determination and resilience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taare Zameen Par - Netflix

A teacher helps a dyslexic child discover his hidden talent, emphasizing the importance of understanding and nurturing individual abilities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan Twitter review: Shah Rukh Khan fans go gaga over the actioner, call it 'massy blockbuster'

 

 Find Out More