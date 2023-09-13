Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's diet plan decoded, here’s what he eats in a day

Shah Rukh Khan's diet plan has been revealed and you will be surprised to know what the actor includes in his food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Finally, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan's diet plan that helps him stay fit and active at this age is revealed.
Shah Rukh Khan drinks coconut water to keep himself hydrated for the day.
SRK's breakfast includes a rich protein source. He reportedly takes eggs in morning breakfast.
Shah Rukh Khan loves to eat fresh fruits to keep himself healthy. He eats a fruit before every meal.
For lunch, the Jawan star mostly prefers grilled vegetables which are low in fat and are a powerhouse of nutrients.
SRK's diet also includes dry fruits for that extra energy. He likes to eat almonds and pista before working out.
When SRK is on set, his lunch plate is served with grilled chicken full of protein and amino acids.
SRK always includes a healthy bowl of green leafy salads which are rich in vitamins and minerals.
Shah Rukh is a big lover of black coffee, a calorie-free beverage that helps maintain his weight.
